Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.56. Sun Hydraulics shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 66,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56.

About Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

