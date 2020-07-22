SunTrust Banks Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

PPG Industries stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

