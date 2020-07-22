Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.50. Support.com shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 60,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Support.com by 481.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Support.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

