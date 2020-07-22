SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $39.99.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.39 million. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a net margin of 27.15%. Equities analysts expect that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

