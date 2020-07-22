Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

BIOVF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $480.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.63 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

