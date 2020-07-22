Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 57,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of BWXT opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,542 shares of company stock worth $1,370,936 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

