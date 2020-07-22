Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,943 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

TSCO opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

