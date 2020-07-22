Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $15,302,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $13,234,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

NYSE J opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

