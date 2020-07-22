Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,775 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,223,000 after acquiring an additional 166,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 62.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 690,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after acquiring an additional 265,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

