Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in The Western Union by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in The Western Union by 12.7% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

