Symmetry Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $259,974,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 451.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 13,760.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 812,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $40,944,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

