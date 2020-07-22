Symmetry Partners LLC Has $317,000 Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $220.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.60. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.73.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.