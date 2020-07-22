Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

