Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.