Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

