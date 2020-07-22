Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.39.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $196,328.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

