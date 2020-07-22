Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $353,000 in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 8.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $337.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.56. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

