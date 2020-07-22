Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,968.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $7,207,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,292 shares of company stock worth $24,100,164. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

DXCM opened at $429.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.58 and its 200-day moving average is $315.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 186.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

