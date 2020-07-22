Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,724,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,012,363.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,999,335.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,852 shares of company stock worth $26,634,655. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $255.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

