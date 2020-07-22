Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

