Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $152.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

