Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tikehau Investment Management raised its position in NVR by 1,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NVR by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $135,073,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $71,092,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,373.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,290.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3,324.42. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $47.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,537.50.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

