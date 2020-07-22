Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

NYSE AON opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.15.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

