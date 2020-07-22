Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 541 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,155.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,057.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,215.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

