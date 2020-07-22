Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

