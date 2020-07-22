TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $14,906,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 374,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

