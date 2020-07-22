TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,545,000 after acquiring an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

NYSE:AVY opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

