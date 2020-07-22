Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 177.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,322.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

