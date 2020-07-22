Toga (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Toga (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS PBLOF opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59. Toga has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

About Toga

Public Bank Berhad engages in the consumer banking, retail commercial lending, and private unit trust businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and gold investment accounts; and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, UNIFLEX, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

