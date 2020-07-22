Total SA (EPA:FP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Total SA (EPA:FP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.15 ($45.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €39.25 ($44.10) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Total stock opened at €33.76 ($37.93) on Wednesday. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($55.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.33.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

