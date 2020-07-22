Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.31

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.31 and last traded at $137.78, with a volume of 5561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.03.

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get Trex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 320,035 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,355,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,654,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares during the period.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.