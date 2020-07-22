Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.