Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 75.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MasTec by 39.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MTZ stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

