Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

