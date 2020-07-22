Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

CB stock opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

