Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $201.96 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $359.80. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

