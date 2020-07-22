Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of CME opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.97. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

