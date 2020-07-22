Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 452,352 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Timken by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 275,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 209,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Timken by 1,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 201,670 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 432,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 170,734 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

