Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $580.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

