Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.96.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

