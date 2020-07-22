Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 553.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

