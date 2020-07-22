Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $3.28. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 943,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 6.48% of Trinity Biotech worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

