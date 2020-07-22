Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $240.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $260.51 on Monday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,195 shares of company stock valued at $102,326,806. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 42.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after purchasing an additional 319,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.