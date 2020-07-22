U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

