Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.83) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 874.29 ($10.76).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 739 ($9.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($10.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 721.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 696.99.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.