United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.