Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sanofi by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 403.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.