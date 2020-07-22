Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

