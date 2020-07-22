Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Metlife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after buying an additional 209,218 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,439,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $478,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.