Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

